Indicators of US's Defeat in War with Iran from Perspective of Prominent Arab Analyst

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul Bari Atwan, a prominent analyst of the Arab world and editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm newspaper, in an article raising the question, "What are the two main indicators proving that America has been defeated in the first ten days of the war against Iran? And why has the focus of attacks been on bombing bases, water and electricity facilities in the Persian Gulf countries, as well as U.S. aircraft bases in Jordan, Syria, and the Kurdistan region of Iraq?" elaborated on his perspective regarding the course of the war between the United States and Iran.

He wrote that from the very first day, the U.S. military establishment had shown its clear opposition to Donald Trump's intention to launch an attack on Iran in the Middle East with the aim of dominating the Strait of Hormuz and controlling international shipping in this waterway. American military commanders emphasized the need for full adherence to the provisions of the Pentagon's new doctrine; a doctrine that stresses avoiding military confrontation as much as possible, and if war becomes inevitable, demands that it be short, swift, and with the least human and material casualties.

According to him, a large number of senior U.S. Army commanders announced their opposition to "Trump's recklessness" and his influence by "Israel's misleading campaigns," and these oppositions led to the resignation or dismissal of a number of commanders. The number of opponents of this policy, both in the military and in the U.S. military intelligence apparatus, has reached over 25 generals.

This Arab analyst further writes that ten days after Trump violated the understanding reached with the Iranian side through Pakistani mediators and once again adopted the military option, the initial results of this decision on the battlefield have shown that the U.S. Army, "with its eyes wide open," has fallen into a trap carefully designed by Iran called "long-term regional war of attrition."

Atwan further writes that there are two indicators showing that the U.S. Army has so far failed to win this war, and conversely, the Iranian army has not been defeated.

According to him, the first indicator is the Pentagon's acknowledgment of the rise in the number of wounded U.S. forces stationed in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East to 427 over the past 10 days of hostilities.

He cites the second indicator as a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran. The IRGC reported the destruction of two oil tankers that exploded after hitting planted naval mines on the southern unofficial route of the Strait of Hormuz. IRGC forces and its armed vessels have stopped four other oil tankers that attempted to cross this route without obtaining permission from Iran.

According to Atwan, the Pentagon has not provided any explanation about the nature and severity of the injuries to U.S. forces and has also refrained from announcing any fatalities, only releasing the number of wounded. He considers this action part of a calculated operation to mislead the American public and conceal the facts; because, in his view, the U.S. government is aware of the sensitivity of this issue and its role in provoking public anger, as happened in the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam.

Atwan further writes that what is certain is that no war goes without casualties, injuries, damage to vessels, and the downing of fighter jets and drones. The main command of the U.S. Army has admitted to the loss of 35 American fixed-wing aircraft, including one highly advanced F-15 fighter jet, aerial refueling aircraft, as well as AWACS early warning aircraft used for detecting and monitoring aircraft from a distance, each valued at $300 million or more.

He then turns to the second indicator, the situation of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and writes that the announcement of the destruction or damage of two oil tankers and the seizure of four other oil tankers in IRGC operations confirms the IRGC's announcement of the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the cessation of shipping in this waterway; to the extent that not a single drop of oil has passed through this route. Atwan considers this to be in contradiction with Donald Trump's statements.

The analyst further writes that although the U.S. Army has targeted and inflicted extensive damage on several Iranian civilian infrastructures, including bridges, power plants, and railway lines, especially in the southern cities and islands of the country, to the extent that some of these facilities have been completely put out of operation, Iran's response has also been swift.

Atwan writes that Iran has targeted most U.S. bases on the western coast of the Persian Gulf, and in addition to attacking power plants and desalination facilities in the region, it has also expanded the scope of its military targets. Alongside the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, U.S. bases in Kuwait, the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the locations of U.S. fighter jets, and U.S. military intelligence centers in Jordan and the Kurdistan region of Iraq have also been included in the list of targets

Atwan further writes in his article, "We believe in the saying, 'The face reveals what lies within'; because anyone who looks at Donald Trump's face, who dragged his country into this war at the instigation of the Zionist regime, will well understand what we mean. His face has lost color, and his tone of voice, compared to the early days of the war, reflects deep despair and shock from recent developments."

He further writes that the United States has exited all its wars in the Middle East, from Iraq to Afghanistan, in defeat, and the war with Iran will be no exception. Iran, unlike Afghanistan and Iraq, is a country on the verge of nuclear capability and possesses the largest and most powerful army in the region. Iran also produces the most advanced missiles, drones, submarines, units known as "spider battalions," and thousands of naval mines domestically, and is not dependent on arms imports.

According to Atwan, Iran's missile and drone attacks on the Zionist regime, whether in this war or in the 12-day war before it, are the most important evidence confirming his claims.

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