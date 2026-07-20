People of Tyre Rejected "Agreement of Disgrace"; Southern Lebanon Remains Committed to Resistance Path

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Citizens of Tyre, rejecting any agreement that, in their view, would harm Lebanon's interests and the cause of resistance, emphasized that the people of southern Lebanon, despite pressures, war, and extensive damage, will not retreat from their positions. They stated that resistance is part of the identity and culture of the people of this region, and any agreement that conflicts with their will and interests will not have popular legitimacy.

Participants also, referring to the history of resistance by the people of the south against the aggressions of the Zionist regime, emphasized the continuation of support for this approach and said that any agreement leading to normalization or the disregard of Lebanon's rights will not be accepted by the public opinion of the south. According to them, standing against occupation and preserving national sovereignty remains the main priority of the people of southern Lebanon.

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