Iran Uses Very High-Speed, Maneuverable Missiles; Has Adapted to U.S. Defense Systems

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal, in a report citing U.S. officials, reported on the adaptation of Iran's military capabilities to U.S. defense systems.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday that two American soldiers were killed in Iran's attack on Jordan the previous day, and another soldier remains missing. This marks the first announced casualties for the U.S. military since the resumption of hostilities with Iran.

U.S. officials told The New York Times that dozens of American soldiers have been injured in Jordan in recent days.

In addition to human casualties, satellite images have confirmed that in the wake of Iran's attack on the U.S. base in Jordan, the fighter jet preparation hangar was also destroyed.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the American soldiers were killed at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base; the same base where the U.S. THAAD missile defense system was targeted by Iran in March.

U.S. officials familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that Iran has adapted to U.S. defense systems and is using very high-speed missiles that are capable of maneuvering as they approach the ground.

According to this report, Iran's ability to target sensitive sites has raised concerns among U.S. officials.

According to the Israeli media outlet Ynet, simultaneously with these developments, reports in the U.S. indicate that the Pentagon is reviewing lessons from the ongoing war with Iran.

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