US soldier killed in Iraq; remains found of another missing in Jordan: CENTCOM

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that an American soldier was killed in northern Iraq on July 18 during what it claimed to be a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

Another soldier was wounded and remains under medical treatment for minor injuries, it said on Sunday.

In a separate incident, CENTCOM also provided an update on two US soldiers who were killed and one who went missing following an Iranian attack in Jordan on July 17.

“After a thorough search, US military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

The command had earlier reported the deaths of two US soldiers and the disappearance of a third in Jordan after the Iranian attack on July 17.

Iran has responded to renewed US aggression against the country by launching missile and drone strikes against American bases in the region.

....................

End/ 257