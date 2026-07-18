Americans move closer to “zero hour”: IRGC navy warns

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has issued a warning that American forces are drawing closer to a “zero hour” for a military operation against CENTCOM in the region.

In a statement accompanied by imagery of US military movements and equipment, the IRGC Navy’s command stated on Friday that American activities are under the full surveillance of Iranian naval units.

The Americans are moving closer to the zero hour of an operation against CENTCOM’s naval units in the region’s waters every moment, the message read.

Wait for it, the statement concluded with a warning.

Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson has warned that any new attack by the US against Iranian infrastructure would trigger a “very devastating” response.

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