Russia: Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Plant Would Be 'Crime, Gross Violation of International Law'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has warned that any attack on nuclear facilities would constitute “a crime and a gross violation of international law.”

“Any attack against nuclear facilities is a crime and a gross violation of international law. Strikes against Bushehr nuclear power plant may have catastrophic consequences for Persian Gulf states. They must be stopped,” Ulyanov said in a post on X on Sunday.

His remarks came after social media reports alleged that parts of the Bushehr nuclear power plant had been targeted.

The reports surfaced amid heightened tensions following the United States’ escalation after Iran’s Navy thwarted attempts to provoke crises in the strategic Strait of Hormuz through illegal vessel movements.

Responding to the claims, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) categorically denied that the Bushehr facility had come under attack.

In a statement, the organization said the Bushehr nuclear power plant remains in a completely normal, safe, and stable condition, adding that all units and facilities are operating without interruption and in accordance with normal procedures.

The AEOI further emphasized that any official information regarding Iran’s nuclear facilities, activities, or related developments will be released exclusively through the organization’s official communication channels.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant plays a fundamental role in supplying the country’s electricity. With the launch of the plant, Iran has taken a major step toward achieving peaceful nuclear energy.

The plant, which produces clean and sustainable power, has gradually become one of the main pillars of energy production in Iran since its commissioning.

Now, in the sensitive circumstances of economic warfare and energy blockade, it has emerged more than ever as a strategic asset for national security.

The facility has a net capacity of 915 megawatts and produces approximately six to seven terawatt-hours of electricity annually, according to official figures.

The first phase of the plant was built with Russian cooperation and is designed to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity. A total of 80 million megawatt-hours of nuclear electricity has been produced at the plant so far and injected into the national grid.

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