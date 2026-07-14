IRGC Navy strikes two rogue super tankers misled by US into crossing mined waters of Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has confirmed that two super oil tankers, misled by American provocations, were struck and disabled after deliberately ignoring repeated warnings and attempting to navigate through a mined route in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the IRGC statement on Monday night, the child-killing US regime, which has repeatedly failed to learn from its defeats, once again tried to create chaos by inciting vessels to violate legal shipping lanes.

The two rogue super tankers fell for the American deception, switched off their navigation systems, and disregarded multiple warnings issued by the Hormuz Strait Security Control Center, the statement added.

By choosing to cross the restricted and mined waters instead of complying with safety regulations, the tankers endangered international maritime traffic and deliberately violated the security protocols of the strategic waterway, it said.

The IRGC Navy said that the two vessels were hit and put out of operation.

The IRGC Navy stated that any cooperation with the aggressor enemy, which has traveled thousands of kilometers to violate the rights of the people of the region, and any attempt to cross the mined route will bring nothing but regret, heavy damage, delays in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the risk of triggering a global energy crisis.

The IRGC emphasized that such reckless actions serve only the interests of those seeking to destabilize the region and will be firmly confronted.

earlier on Monday, Iran's highest operational command unit said the Islamic Republic will never allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz following repeated warnings to Washington.

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, made the remarks following comments by US President Donald Trump that Washington could take control of the strategic waterway.

"Following previous warnings, we will under no circumstances allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Iran shut down the chokepoint to enemies and their allies shortly after the US and the Israeli regime launched their unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

It began exercising far stricter controls after Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports despite a ceasefire that the US president, himself, had declared on April 7.

In a brief announcement on its X account on Sunday, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all transit following recent "illegal movements" by US military forces in the region.

"Due to recent unlawful movements by United States military forces in the region, transit through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible," it added.

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