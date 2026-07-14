Iran’s FM Araghchi Tells Trump: Tehran Is the Strait’s Guardian and Will Be “Fair”

ABNA24 - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi replies calmly yet resolutely to US President Donald Trump’s latest provocative claims over the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirming that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been, and will forever remain, the true and legitimate guardian of this vital international waterway.

“POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service," Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account.

"Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair," he added.



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