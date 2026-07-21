Araghchi congratulates Khalil al-Hayya on election as new head of Hamas political bureau

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi congratulated Khalil al-Hayya, the new head of Hamas political bureau on his post in a message on Monday.

Hamas announced on Monday the election of Khalil al-Hayya as head of its political bureau.

The top Iranian diplomat sent a congratulatory message to the new Hamas political bureau chief.

"I would like to emphasize the continued firm support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the legitimate struggles of the Palestinian people to be freed from the occupation, apartheid, and colonialism of the genocidal Zionist regime," the top Iranian diplomat's message read.

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