Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as new head of political bureau

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has elected Khalil al-Hayya as the new head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding Yahya Sinwar.

Yahya Sinwar served as the head of Hamas political bureau for a period of only 70 days—from August 6, 2024, until his martyrdom on October 16, 2024. He was martyred in a terrorist attack by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Before Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh held the position. Haniyeh was martyred in a terrorist attack on July 31, 2024.

Born in the Gaza Strip in 1960, al-Hayya has been a member of the Hamas movement since it was established in 1987.

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