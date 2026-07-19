Sinwar Won Battle of Consciousness / Global Support for Palestine Reached Peak: Israeli Journalist

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sigan added in this article that Sinwar did not view the operation merely from a military perspective, but rather sought to establish it in international consciousness as a humanitarian and civil action aimed at realizing the national rights of Palestine, in order to mobilize global support for the Palestinian narrative.

According to this writer, despite being assassinated, Sinwar succeeded in achieving one of his most important goals, namely changing the international atmosphere regarding the Palestinian issue. He notes that global support for the establishment of a Palestinian state has reached unprecedented levels, while the popularity of the occupying regime has declined even within the United States; to the extent that in numerous polls, support for Palestinians is higher than support for Israel.

Sigan criticized the occupying cabinet, saying that they focused on military decisions and neglected the front of consciousness.

He emphasized that Israel cannot suffice with victory on the battlefield alone, but also needs to win the battle of global public opinion.

In this regard, he referred to the publication of a new book in Canada titled "The Hidden Hand" by Walter Kinsella (a political advisor), which addresses the "international propaganda campaign" against the Zionist regime that began simultaneously with the October 7 attack.

According to the writer, this book states that this campaign was not spontaneous but had been pre-arranged and relied on networks of pressure organizations, NGOs, activist groups, and protest financing to become a "propaganda machine" aimed at influencing politicians, media, and public opinion in the West.

He added that this campaign took advantage of demographic developments in Western countries, but also succeeded due to the weakness of Israel and Jews in confronting this discourse. The current occupying cabinet has failed in managing this front.

He also referred to what he called the increase in "elimination" of Israeli and Jewish voices in American cultural and academic circles, and mentioned the discussions within the American Writers' Union about what they called "blacklists" to exclude Israeli and Jewish writers.

Sigan stated that Israeli artistic works, such as the fifth season of the series "Chaos," may be one of the few tools capable of conveying the Israeli narrative to a global audience in the absence of an effective official strategy in the field of media and international influence.

He concluded by criticizing Israel's preoccupation with internal political conflicts, such as the debate over the law exempting Haredim from military service and the dispute with the Supreme Court, and said that the occupying cabinet is wasting its efforts on internal disputes while losing the global battle of consciousness.

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