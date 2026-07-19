Baghaei: U.S. Actions Are Reminiscent of the Behavior of Terrorist Groups

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a message on the social media platform X, referring to the tweet of the U.S. Secretary of War boasting about the destruction of Chabahar's marine control tower, wrote, "The Chabahar marine control tower, one of the maritime control and safety infrastructure facilities, was attacked by the United States for the third time in recent days on Thursday, July 16, and the U.S. Secretary of War proudly published the image of its collapse."

He added, “If the U.S. Secretary of War could, he would probably have similarly displayed the missile attack on Minab School and Lamerd Stadium and the killing of children and innocent people with equal cruelty. Last night, they also attacked the electricity facilities and desalination pumps at the Bonji village pier in Jask. For a party that once introduced itself as the standard-bearer of global order, liberalism, and the fight against terrorism, apparently displaying images of the destruction of bridges and civilian infrastructure is the latest achievement it can boast about."

He emphasized, "But with the collapse of every bridge, every tower, and every civilian infrastructure, it is not just concrete and steel that crumbles; it is the moral and political legitimacy of the United States and the entire international legal system and the civilizational foundations of the West that collapses. Now one must ask the United States and its allies, what exactly is the difference between what they have done in Chabahar, Minab, and Jask and the instances of terrorism that they have used as a pretext to wage war and occupation?"

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