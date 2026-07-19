We won’t Allow Israelis to Be Present on Malaysian Soil/ They’ll Be Immediately Deported

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's Prime Minister, announced that if Israeli citizens are identified in the country, they will be immediately deported; because Malaysia does not recognize the Israeli regime.

According to the local newspaper Malay Mail, Anwar Ibrahim, in response to reports of Israeli citizens being identified in Malaysia, stated that all security agencies in the country have launched comprehensive investigations into these claims.

He said, "We are investigating this matter and will not allow such a situation to continue. If there are Israeli citizens in the country, because we do not recognize Israel, they will be immediately deported."

The Malaysian Prime Minister's remarks came after reports were published claiming that a number of Israeli citizens had been identified in the state of Johor using identity documents with dual nationality.

Malaysia and Israel have no official diplomatic relations with each other. According to Malaysian law, holders of Israeli passports are not allowed to enter Malaysia without written permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Malaysian citizens are also not allowed to travel to Israel, and Malaysian passports bear the inscription: "This passport is valid for all countries except Israel."

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