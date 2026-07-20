Martyred Leader's Prediction About Syria's Future Will Be Realized

In recent months, as the region is engulfed in the developments of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Lebanon, news from Syria has been overshadowed in media circles due to the severe censorship and security clampdown of the self-proclaimed al-Jolani government. However, the axis of evil for Syria is redefining its role after the intense attacks on Lebanon, aiming to create a new conflict along the Syria-Lebanon axis.

On the other hand, according to leaked reports, the people of Syria, over the past few months under al-Jolani's rule, have been enduring harsh living and security conditions and the occupation of the Zionist regime, all amidst the silence of the ruling government. This has prompted Syrian youth to mobilize in recent days, forming a resistance group to assert their presence.

The martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution stated in 2024, "The United States seeks to consolidate its foothold in the region; these are their goals. And time will show that, God willing, none of these goals will be achieved. The occupied areas of Syria will be liberated by the brave youth of Syria — do not doubt that this will happen. America's foothold will not be firm, and with God's help and power, America will be expelled from the region by the resistance front..."

In this regard, ABNA correspondent interviewed a number of educated Syrian women whose names are withheld for security reasons.

ABNA: Please explain the situation of Shiites in Syria and the current political atmosphere in the country.

Bint al-Zahra, a cultural and Quranic activist: Shiites in Syria form a small minority compared to other sects. The issue of Shiites in Syria, especially since the beginning of the war in 2011, has been linked to Iran's defense of innocent people against ISIS aggressions. Therefore, significant sectarian tensions arose due to the war and the interplay of political and religious factors.

Many Shiite villages were caught in conflict zones or besieged because of this association. However, after the long war and the fall of the previous regime, and according to recent developments, the general political situation in Syria is under the rule of a new transitional government affiliated with al-Jolani. There is tension between the new government and some Shiite areas in the provinces.

For example, areas such as Homs, Al-Mazra'a, and generally other major cities have relative stability, although abductions and killings are not entirely absent. But regarding Kafriya and Fu'a, these two towns have been under severe siege since approximately 2015 during the war. In 2017, the residents left as part of a mass evacuation agreement. The residents of these two towns are now displaced in various regions of Syria, particularly Damascus and its suburbs. The towns themselves are now in areas that were previously under the control of opposition groups, and to this day, the return of residents remains complicated or delayed. Issues related to the security situation, the presence of factions and foreign fighters in the vicinity of Idlib, as well as other political disputes, persist.

Umm Fatima, another educated Syrian woman, says: Recently, the living conditions of Shiites in the city of Homs have not been good, and they evacuated a neighborhood to demolish their houses and forced the residents out of their homes. In any case, Shiites in Syria, whether in the capital or the provinces, do not have good conditions and always fear for the future.

ABNA: What impact did the martyrdom of the Revolution's leader and the recent U.S. war against Iran have among the people in Arab countries and supporters of the resistance, even in Syria?

Bint al-Zahra: The loss of a great leader like the martyred Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may God have mercy on him), who in our era was a symbol of support and the patron of the resistance, naturally brings immense grief, deep pain, and a sense of great loss. There is also a feeling of insecurity, because he was a father in every sense.

People may think that Iran and the resistance have reached a breaking point, because his presence for them signified stability and support. But they are mistaken. Despite the grief, we will continue this path and continue to fight. His martyrdom, rather than weakening our faith, has strengthened our commitment to the path of resistance.

We have a strong sense of victory that has been and will be achieved through their pure blood. And if we were to talk about the countries that supported Iran after his martyrdom, the resistance movement is not limited to one person; on the contrary, it gives us more motivation for jihad and sacrifice.

As for the impact of this martyrdom in Syria, after the fall of Assad's regime, the current government distanced itself from the axis of resistance, especially since al-Jolani is opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran. But the honorable fighters of the resistance remain steadfast on this path and will not deviate, and we will continue on this path.

Umm Fatima: The martyrdom of the Revolution's leader was very heavy and difficult for the people who support the resistance, and to this day many still do not believe it happened, but the demand of all free people of the world is to avenge the blood of our martyred leader, and this is also the demand of the Shiites of Syria.

Zaynab Salim, another Syrian woman, said: The news of the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader was not ordinary news; it was a real shock and left impacts, as condemnation demonstrations broke out in some Gulf countries whose people suffer from repression and intimidation because of their supportive stance toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Arab nations have understood the danger of the American project and the role of U.S. bases in the region. Regarding Syria, expressing sadness or anger is very difficult for the people due to the repression and terrorism that Damascus authorities impose on supporters of the resistance axis. However, the notable point is that Arab nations have begun to understand the danger of the American project and the role of U.S. bases in the Gulf countries, and they appreciate the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the struggle of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, while Arab rulers have abandoned the oppressed people of Gaza.

ABNA: The martyred leader expressed hope that Syria would be liberated by the hands of Syrian youth. What signs do you see of this prediction being realized in the field?

Bint al-Zahra: In my opinion, a day will come when everything the late leader said about Syria's liberation will be realized. The proof is the statement of my lady, Sayyida Zainab (peace be upon her), addressed to Yazid: "By God, you will never erase our memory." And she spoke the truth, and their memory and path remain.

In Syria, there are honorable youth and fighters of the resistance who have remained steadfast on the path of resistance and martyrdom. God willing, the right conditions for uprising, continuing the struggle, and achieving victory will come for them. God Almighty says, "And God will surely help those who help Him." Victory is on its way, even if it takes time.

Umm Fatima, another Syrian woman, said: The hope of the martyred leader about Syria will surely be realized, and currently, protests have erupted in some areas of Syria against the insecure and unsuitable living conditions.

Zaynab Salim said: Despite all the pressures exerted by the terrorist regime in Syria, Syrian youth still firmly believe that Israel is the enemy, and in fact, some movements have begun to declare their existence to oppose the current Syrian government's support for the Zionists in their expansionist project in southern Syria.

ABNA: If you were to give a brief explanation about the Syrian crisis that began in 2011, what political and propaganda factors do you consider effective in dragging Syria into crisis?

Bint al-Zahra: The events of 2011 began with internal protests against economic and political conditions, but due to foreign intervention and regional and international support for some opposition groups, it quickly turned into an armed conflict. The goal was to change Syria's regional position and weaken it as part of the resistance axis.

Western and Arab media outlets also played a role in deepening divisions and politicizing events. The result was that the crisis transformed from an internal problem into a widespread regional conflict on Syrian soil. Of course, the majority of Syrians are Sunni, while the regime was Alawite and was supported by Iran and Hezbollah.

ABNA: After the self-proclaimed al-Jolani government came to power, many Syrians fled to Lebanon to save their lives. What information do you have about the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon?

Bint al-Zahra: Approximately one to one and a half million Syrian refugees are present in Lebanon after the war. Due to the economic crisis and the war in Lebanon, pressure has been placed on refugees as well as on the resistance and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese government has begun to tighten regulations and legal procedures for residency and employment, as well as increasing residency requirements for some groups. Campaigns are underway to control undocumented workers. After the fall of the regime, a relative return of refugees to Syria began in the form of organized groups, but many Syrian Shiites entered Lebanon. On a personal level, I have the experience of going to Lebanon, and due to the mistreatment by the Lebanese army, which was one of the worst and most difficult experiences of my life, I traveled to Iran.

Umm Fatima: Some refugees, out of desperation, have remained in Lebanon for several months. The mistreatment is generally quite overt and deeply concerning. The situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is very difficult, and aid is scarce. Syrian refugees in Lebanon are not in good condition, and most of them have been forced to return to Syria.