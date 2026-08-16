Interfaith Dialogue in Norway Addresses Identity, Discrimination and Anti-Muslim Hate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Representatives of the network highlighted the role of religious institutions in strengthening social cohesion, stressing that combating extremism and hate requires dialogue and cooperation among different actors in society.

The discussions also focused on the experiences of Muslim youth in Norway and the challenges they face, including prejudice, discrimination and the expression of their religious and cultural identities.

During a panel titled “When Hatred Against Groups Disguises Itself as Religious Criticism,” participants emphasized the difference between criticism of religious beliefs and speech that turns into discrimination or incitement against a community.

The Norwegian Islamic Dialogue Network also underlined the importance of religious institutions as social partners in preventing extremism, reducing social divisions and contributing to security and cohesion in Norwegian society.

According to the network, most committee members emphasized that religious institutions are not limited to providing spaces for worship, but also serve as strategic partners in efforts to strengthen social security and cohesion.

The Islamic Dialogue Network serves as a social framework focused on promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue and strengthening values of understanding and coexistence within European societies.