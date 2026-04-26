Statement by Imam Ali (a.s.) Islamic Centre in Vienna Following Renewed Attempts to Close the Centre

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Recently, Zionist media outlets have once again attempted, through ridiculous sensationalism, to fabricate accusations against Imam Ali (a.s.) Centre in Vienna. These pretexts have provoked politicians in the Austrian parliament, and representatives from some parties have expressed a desire to close the centre, which has never recorded any activity contrary to Austrian regulations.

The Imam Ali (a.s.) Islamic Centre in Vienna issued a seven-point statement in response to allegations raised in some media outlets, rejecting the accusations and emphasizing its commitment to the laws and values of the host society.

At the beginning of the statement, the Centre expressed regret over what it called a "biased and tendentious media approach," stating that raising allegations such as "extremism," "infiltration of radical currents," or the creation of a "parallel society" without providing credible documentation is not only inconsistent with professional journalistic standards but can also fuel mistrust and social division.

Another section of the statement referred to the Centre's history of activity, stating that the Imam Ali (a.s.) Islamic Centre in Vienna, with over three decades of official activity, has always operated within the framework of Austrian law and with commitment to democratic values, public order, and peaceful coexistence. The Centre has also played an active role in interfaith dialogue, strengthening social justice, and promoting mutual respect, and has organized its programs based on social responsibility and respect for citizenship rights.

The statement then addressed certain specific allegations, emphasizing that all religious and cultural programs of the Centre are held within the framework of Austrian law, and that there is no activity contrary to the law or encouraging violence. It also clarified that religious activities are conducted within the framework of religious freedom guaranteed by the Austrian constitution, and the Centre has always explicitly expressed its opposition to any form of extremism and violence.

Another section of the statement addressed the allegation concerning a "security force," emphasizing that the individual in question has no formal or informal connection with the Centre. According to Centre officials, this matter was previously clearly communicated to the relevant authorities, but some media outlets, without proper investigation, published inaccurate information, leading to misunderstandings in public opinion.

The Imam Ali (a.s.) Islamic Centre in Vienna also rejected the allegation of creating a "parallel society," emphasizing that its members and audiences are an active part of Austrian society and participate in various fields within the legal framework. The statement underscored the Centre's role in presenting the true image of Islam and the Shia school of thought based on morality, rationality, and peace-seeking, as well as strengthening social and cultural cohesion.

In conclusion, the Centre called on media outlets to observe the principles of accuracy, impartiality, and reliance on credible sources when addressing sensitive issues, and to refrain from publishing content that could lead to social division and reinforce harmful stereotypes. It also reaffirmed its commitment to Austrian law, democratic values, peaceful coexistence, and the fight against extremism, and declared its readiness for transparent dialogue and constructive cooperation with official institutions and media outlets.

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