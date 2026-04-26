AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The American publication The New Yorker stated in an article, "Trump's harsh rhetoric and maximalist demands have blocked any path to an agreement with Iran."

In a commentary titled "Trump and the Agreement with Iran That Never Materialized," The New Yorker wrote, "While Trump claims that maximum pressure and the naval blockade have brought Iran to the negotiating table, critics and former diplomats argue that his harsh rhetoric and maximalist demands have, in fact, foreclosed any realistic path to a lasting agreement."

The publication added, "Despite the severe economic pressures from war and blockade, Iran has so far shown no sign of accepting the United States' twelve conditions."

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