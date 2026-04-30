CAIR NY Warns About the Rise of Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to CAIR-NY, at least nine stop signs in the Deer Park area of Babylon Town, New York, have been defaced with the word "Islam" carved beneath the word "Stop." Local residents reported the vandalism to municipal authorities. Although most of the signs have been replaced, some remain damaged.

According to residents, the first police officer on the scene did not file a report, but a second officer later documented the vandalism. Residents have also contacted the state attorney general and local politicians.

Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of CAIR-NY, said in a statement, "This repeated defacement of public property using the word 'Islam' in an offensive context is deeply concerning. Such actions contribute to an atmosphere of hostility and fear for Muslim residents.

The organization has called on the Suffolk County Police Department to conduct a full and transparent investigation and has urged officials to take a stand against rising Islamophobia in New York and across the country.

According to a recent CAIR report, complaints of anti-Muslim bias and discrimination continue to rise nationally.

**************

End/ 345E