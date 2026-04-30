Bolton: Trump, Trapped in Iranian Deadlock, Doesn't Know the Way Out

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The former U.S. National Security Advisor, in recent remarks, criticized Donald Trump's policies toward Iran, stating that Trump is currently confused and does not know how to exit the crisis of the war with Iran.

According to Bolton, although Trump wishes to end this situation, he finds himself incapable of determining the next step and the path to exit.

Bolton believes that one of Trump's main challenges is domestic issues in the United States. He said in this regard, "If an agreement is reached that is in any way reminiscent of the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA), it could place Trump in a very difficult political position domestically."

He also emphasized that Trump is caught between "ending tensions with Iran" and "avoiding accepting an agreement similar to the JCPOA," and this contradiction has placed him in a complex situation.

Bolton ultimately attributed the root of these problems to the lack of a clear strategic vision in Trump's team, which has left Washington without a clear roadmap to end this crisis.

**************

End/ 345E