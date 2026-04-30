Fadlallah: Israel's Attempt to Create a Security Belt in Lebanon Will Fail

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Fadlallah, speaking in parliament and referring to the enemy's attempt to reproduce the model of proxy forces in the south, stated, "This scenario, like past attempts, will fail."

Referring to field developments in southern Lebanon, Fadlallah reported the continuation of "daily killings of civilians" and "the systematic destruction of border villages," emphasizing, "The current situation requires a serious reevaluation of internal political approaches."

He further called on Lebanese officials to distance themselves from concessionary options.

The member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc also warned of the consequences of provocative rhetoric and accusations among internal groups, stating, "These approaches could serve the enemy while simultaneously threatening Lebanon's internal stability and the consociational structure, which is based on national agreements."

Fadlallah stated, "The continuation of such policies could undermine the position and legitimacy of the government and turn it against a significant portion of public opinion."

He added, "Any direct negotiation with the Zionist regime lacks national backing and cannot gain public support."

Fadlallah concluded by emphasizing the necessity of returning to the public will, noting, "Preserving national unity and safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty is only possible by relying on the people and avoiding divisive decisions."

These remarks came after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun criticized Hezbollah and the response of the resistance fighters to the Zionist regime's aggressions.

After Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem described the Lebanese government's actions—direct negotiations with the Zionists and attempts to disarm the resistance forces—as treasonous, the Lebanese president pointed the finger of accusation at Hezbollah and its Secretary-General, claiming that negotiating with the Zionist enemy without national consensus does not constitute treason.

These developments come as, despite continued aggressions and the occupation of areas in Lebanon by the Zionist regime with the aim of creating a security belt similar to the "Yellow Line" in the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese government has decided to engage in direct negotiations with the regime. This decision has been made despite internal opposition, and the negotiations are to be conducted under U.S. mediation.

The United States and the Zionist regime are seeking to advance the plot of disarming the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon through the hands of the Lebanese government.

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