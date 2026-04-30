AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Douglas Macgregor, a former advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, sharply criticizing the approaches of Washington and its allies, emphasized that these policies have turned Ukraine into a "dead state."

Macgregor said in an interview with an American media outlet, "This conflict actually began because of our actions; we encouraged it... In the end, the country was devastated, and Ukraine has effectively become a dead state. It's time to stop." Referring to the sharp decline in Ukraine's population, he added that only about 18 to 20 million people now remain in the country.

The former U.S. official also warned that the continuation of rigid approaches by Washington and Brussels in foreign policy could lead to their global isolation, to the extent that other countries would be unwilling to engage with the West internationally and would regard it as an unreliable actor.

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