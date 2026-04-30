Foreign Policy: The War Against Iran Is Damaging U.S. Weapons Exports

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The war that U.S. President Donald Trump launched against Iran has had an unexpected and far-reaching consequence: it has disrupted American weapons exports to its allies, even affecting countries that themselves support U.S. military operations. This assessment has been published by Foreign Policy.

Elizabeth Braw, the author of the article and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, believes that growing pressure on U.S. weapons stockpiles has led to the delay or cancellation of military equipment deliveries to allied nations—an issue that undermines confidence in Washington as one of the world's primary arms suppliers.

The author cites the case of Estonia, a NATO member that strongly supports the U.S. war against Iran and has made significant investments in its own defense. However, weapons deliveries to this country have been halted due to the need for the same munitions in the war against Iran.

Braw adds that despite Estonia's high commitment to NATO—allocating 5.4 percent of its GDP to defense—it has not been spared from the consequences of the war against Iran on U.S. weapons exports, and this has led it to consider alternatives if delays continue.

This situation is not limited to Estonia; other allied nations of the United States are facing similar delays. For instance, Switzerland has halted payment for Patriot systems due to multi-year delivery delays. Additionally, the United States had previously suspended weapons deliveries to Ukraine under a policy of prioritizing its own interests.

Braw believes the root cause of this problem lies in the U.S. foreign weapons sales system—a system worth over $100 billion annually that allows Washington to redirect weapons allocated to allies toward its own needs when required.

Although this mechanism is legal and has been used for decades, the U.S. war against Iran has placed unprecedented pressure on American weapons stockpiles, to the extent that the United States is consuming munitions faster than expected—a matter that directly impacts its commitments to allies.

This crisis gains further significance as Europe re-arms at a faster pace following the war in Ukraine, with concerns about Russia increasing. Between 2016–2020 and 2021–2025, European purchases of American weapons increased by over 200 percent, making the continent the largest market for U.S. arms.

These delays have also brought growing concerns. Defense experts say this situation is hindering European military modernization programs. Jarmo Lindberg, former commander of the Finnish army, described the situation as very disappointing and pointed to the role of U.S. bureaucracy in creating the problem.

Also, Thomas Engevall, a retired Swedish admiral, believes this situation is forcing countries to reconsider their defense supply chains and warned that concluding long-term contracts will become more difficult.

In response to these challenges, some countries have begun practically diversifying their weapons sources. Former military officials emphasize that the United States will remain the main partner, but relying entirely on it is no longer as safe an option as it once was.

Braw concludes her analysis by writing that although the United States maintains its position as the world's largest arms exporter, it faces a gradual shift in the nature of its defense relationships with allies. Countries with strong military industries, such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy, will have greater bargaining power, while smaller countries will be more affected by U.S. decisions.

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