Electoral Race in Venice Overshadowed by Mosque Construction Controversy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of the Venice mayoral elections, the issue of building a mosque in the Mestre district of the city has become a central focus of political competition, influencing the electoral atmosphere of this historic city. These elections, scheduled for May 24 and 25, now face a challenge beyond typical political rivalries, pushing the debate of "religious freedom" versus "cultural and identity considerations" to the forefront of discussions.

Meanwhile, the Partito Democratico (PD), as the mainstream center-left faction, has sought to garner support from the Bangladeshi immigrant community by nominating several candidates from this group. This community, one of the largest minorities residing in Venice, has long sought the establishment of an official mosque to perform their religious rites. Supporters of this project see it as a clear manifestation of the right to religious freedom within the framework of Italian law.

In contrast, right-wing parties, including the Lega and Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), view this issue critically. Figures such as Raffaele Speranzon (a member of the Italian Senate) claim that raising such issues during an election campaign could highlight cultural and identity rifts.

“No to Mosque” Campaign by the Right-Wing Lega Party

In this context, the Lega party, led by Matteo Salvini, has launched a campaign with the slogan "No to Mosque," which has garnered significant attention throughout the city.

Critics of this campaign argue that such an approach, rather than addressing urban issues, fuels religious sensitivities. In contrast, supporters of the mosque's construction emphasize that the project, if fully compliant with laws and transparent in management, would not only not be a threat but would also be a symbol of peaceful coexistence of religions in Europe.

On the other hand, center-left candidate Andrea Martella has stated that the construction of a mosque, if in accordance with the constitution and municipal regulations, is a normal and acceptable matter.

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