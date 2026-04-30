Israel's Channel 7: Hezbollah's Fiber Optic Drones, a Silent and Deadly Threat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Israel's Channel 7, in a report examining Hezbollah's fiber optic drones, wrote: "Hezbollah's fiber optic drones have become a greater danger than the group's anti-tank missiles, posing a silent and deadly threat."

"Hezbollah has begun the extensive use of explosive drones guided by fiber optic cables as a central weapon."

Since these drones do not rely on wireless communication, the Israeli army's electronic jamming systems cannot disrupt them.

The operator of these drones receives a live, high-quality video feed throughout the flight until the moment of impact, enabling more precise targeting and creating a serious challenge for the Israeli army.

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