Israel's Channel 7: Hezbollah's Fiber Optic Drones, a Silent and Deadly Threat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Israel's Channel 7, in a report examining Hezbollah's fiber optic drones, wrote: "Hezbollah's fiber optic drones have become a greater danger than the group's anti-tank missiles, posing a silent and deadly threat."
"Hezbollah has begun the extensive use of explosive drones guided by fiber optic cables as a central weapon."
Since these drones do not rely on wireless communication, the Israeli army's electronic jamming systems cannot disrupt them.
The operator of these drones receives a live, high-quality video feed throughout the flight until the moment of impact, enabling more precise targeting and creating a serious challenge for the Israeli army.
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