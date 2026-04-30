Former Republican Congresswoman: Israel Completely Controls Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In this interview, Taylor Greene, pointing out that the control of the U.S. government is in Israel's hands, stated, "They effectively took full control of Donald Trump and ensured that he is completely under Israel's control."

The former congresswoman, criticizing the process of some Republican politicians returning to Congress, said, "The American people keep re-electing people like Lindsey Graham and Mike Lawler, whom many Republican voters say they hate. I think they need to change this process."

Greene cited her reason for resigning from Congress as the inability to continue in a party that, in her belief, has lied to the American people and is "completely sold out."

In her interview with Tucker Carlson, she stated, "To become president in the United States, deals have to be made; otherwise, you're not allowed to reach that power. If you look at presidents over time—especially in our lifetime—you see that they've all at some point agreed to always support Israel. Why should the United States do this for a foreign entity? It doesn't make any sense. We don't do that for anywhere else."

Referring to the influence of organizations like AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), Taylor Greene said, "I'm no longer in Congress because I didn't bow down to AIPAC and the Zionists who completely control Washington, D.C. I voted to cut American taxpayer funding for Israel, and I voted to release the Jeffrey Epstein files that are linked to Israel."

In another part of her remarks, referring to Israel's nuclear capability, Greene emphasized, "No one talks about the fact that Israel has hundreds of nuclear warheads. Just like North Korea. Is anyone else worried about Kim Jong-un? No, because he has nuclear weapons. So the claim that we absolutely must support Israel is a lie."

She criticized the U.S. government for "instead of serving the people and their interests 100 percent, easily getting dragged into a war with Iran or financing military equipment for genocide in Gaza and attacks against Christians and villages in Lebanon."

Taylor Greene concluded by referring to prevalent religious beliefs in America, saying, "I think there has been some kind of brainwashing in this country, much of it instilled through churches. The message has been told to the American people over and over again: we must support Israel under any circumstances and at any cost."

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