Sheikh Isa Qassem: Revoking Bahraini Citizens' Nationality Is an Illegal Act

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Isa Qassem, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shia Muslims, reacted to the kingdom's decision to revoke the nationality of a number of citizens, describing it as a circumvention of the constitution.

In a statement, he emphasized, "Efforts are underway in Bahrain to revoke the nationality of a number of respected citizens, which is contrary to the constitution."

Ayatollah Isa Qassem said, "Any change in the matter of the right to citizenship is an act contrary to the constitution, an evasion of the law, and, beyond that, an evasion of legitimate right. Whatever is illegitimate remains illegitimate, and divine law is also immutable."

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