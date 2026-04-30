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CNN: The Longer Iran Keeps the Strait of Hormuz Closed, the Greater the Damage to the United States

30 April 2026 - 18:35
News ID: 1808291
CNN: The Longer Iran Keeps the Strait of Hormuz Closed, the Greater the Damage to the United States

CNN stated that Trump does not have enough time to wait for economic protests to erupt in Iran.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN reported in an analysis that Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran's inability to export oil means the country will be forced to halt production.

It emphasized, "But Trump may not have enough time to wait for economic protests to erupt in Iran."

The outlet stated, "Trump's approval rating is at its lowest point in history, and Republicans fear losing the House of Representatives and face a difficult battle to retain the Senate in November."

CNN stated, "The longer the war with Iran continues, and the longer Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz closed, the greater the damage to the United States."

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