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America's Missile Crisis; Four Years to Replenish Stockpiles After Iran War

30 April 2026 - 18:17
News ID: 1808282
America's Missile Crisis; Four Years to Replenish Stockpiles After Iran War

The consumption of key U.S. munitions in the Iran war has been so severe that current stockpiles are "more acute than ever" for a potential conflict with China, and rebuilding Washington's missile capability will take "four to six years."

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The strategic think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), writes: "The consumption of key U.S. munitions in the Iran war has been so severe that current stockpiles are 'more acute than ever' for a potential conflict with China, and rebuilding Washington's missile capability will take 'four to six years.'"

According to the think tank's analysis, these missiles would also be critical for a potential conflict in the Western Pacific. Even before the Iran war, stockpiles were considered insufficient to face a peer-level rival.

Now this shortfall has become more acute, and building sufficient stockpiles for a war with China will take even more time.

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