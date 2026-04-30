America's Missile Crisis; Four Years to Replenish Stockpiles After Iran War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The strategic think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), writes: "The consumption of key U.S. munitions in the Iran war has been so severe that current stockpiles are 'more acute than ever' for a potential conflict with China, and rebuilding Washington's missile capability will take 'four to six years.'"

According to the think tank's analysis, these missiles would also be critical for a potential conflict in the Western Pacific. Even before the Iran war, stockpiles were considered insufficient to face a peer-level rival.

Now this shortfall has become more acute, and building sufficient stockpiles for a war with China will take even more time.

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