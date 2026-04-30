Al-Nujaba Fighters' Covenant with the Leader of the Revolution: Iraq Will Forever Be the Striking Fist of the Resistance Axis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Various cadres of Iraq's Al-Nujaba Movement, in a letter to Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (May God grant him long life), while once again offering condolences for the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, renewed their pledge of allegiance to the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Excerpts from the written message of the Al-Nujaba mujahideen are as follows:

"Your sons and brothers in the Islamic Resistance Al-Nujaba express their deepest loyalty to Your Eminence. This pledge is a conscious and voluntary submission before the absolute divine Guardian, not a forced or political choice."

"Although the body of Imam Khamenei (r.a.) has left us, his spirit pulses like blood in our veins, and thanks be to God, he has a worthy successor in you, who is our compass and guides us."

"Your loyal, fearless, and unwavering soldiers in the Al-Nujaba Movement pledge to you today that Iraq will forever remain the striking fist of the resistance axis."

"With insight derived from certainty, we consider the implementation of your commands as our sacred religious duty, and we are at the peak of readiness for jihad and sacrifice."

"'The unity of the battlefronts' is not just a slogan; it is our true existence in the trenches that extend from the heart of Iraq to the farthest points of the resistance axis."

"With awareness of the complexities of the cognitive war and the psychological tricks of the enemy, we tear apart the veils of deception to be an impenetrable barrier against the enemy's fifth column and the poisoning of seditionists."

"We are confident that the balance of power in the world has changed, and every challenge the enemy places in our path is a strategic opportunity to achieve victory at the heart of the conflict."

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