Division in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council / Riyadh Is Shocked by Iran's Power

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nasser Qandil, editor-in-chief of the Lebanese newspaper Al-Binaa, said in an analysis of regional developments today that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) is facing its worst internal situation since its establishment due to fear of Iran's influence and power.

Referring to the competition between Abu Dhabi and Doha in the gas market, as well as energy tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, he described these disputes as signs of a "deep and undeniable rift" within the Council's structure.

Qandil emphasized, "The UAE, by adopting independent energy policies, has effectively challenged Saudi Arabia's traditional leadership, and this signifies a strategic disconnect between the two key capitals of the Council."

The Lebanese analyst further, referring to Saudi Arabia's strategic confusion regarding issues such as Iran, the United States, and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, stated, "Riyadh is shocked and frightened by Iran's power—a situation that has put the Council's unity to a serious test for the first time."

In Qandil's view, the UAE's gradual departure from traditional coordination has turned the PGCC into a "ceremonial body lacking operational cohesion," and this may force Saudi Arabia to reevaluate its regional policies.

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