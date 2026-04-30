Hamas: The Silwad Operation Proves the Palestinian Nation Fears Not the Occupiers' Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine, Hamas, announced that the anti-Zionist operation this morning in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, demonstrated that the Palestinian nation fears not the occupiers' crimes and settler violence, and will resist them.

The anti-Zionist operation using a cold weapon this morning in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, resulted in the wounding of two soldiers of the Zionist army.

Hamas offered condolences for the martyrdom of Abdel Halim Rouhi Abdel Halim Hammad, the 37-year-old perpetrator of the operation, and declared that he, through his blood and his action, delivered a clear message to those who imagine they can crush the spirit of resistance among Palestinians.

The movement emphasized that the continued actions of the Zionist regime, including the intensification of occupation, Judaization, attempts at annexation, and forced displacement, will be met with an angry Palestinian response, and that the Palestinian nation continues to see the path of resistance and steadfastness as a way to liberate the land and reclaim their rights.

The Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine called on Palestinian citizens in the West Bank to disrupt the enemy's security calculations by carrying out further operations and to prevent the continuation of military actions in Palestinian cities, villages, and camps.

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