Zionist Settlers Steal 80 Sheep in Armed Attack on Kafr Malek Village East of Ramallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Zionist settlers stole around 80 sheep from the village of Kafr Malek, east of Ramallah, during an attack carried out early this morning on the outskirts of the village.

Local activist Jihad al-Qaq told WAFA that a group of armed settlers stormed the eastern area of the village and seized a flock of sheep belonging to resident Mustafa al-Darbani.

Al-Qaq said the incident was not the first attack targeting al-Darbani, noting that settlers had previously assaulted him and stolen his livestock while they were grazing several months ago.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out a total of 1,819 violations during March, including 1,322 carried out by Israeli forces and 497 by colonists.

The commission stated that the highest number of attacks was recorded in Hebron governorate with 321 incidents, followed by Nablus with 315, Ramallah and al-Bireh with 292, and Quds (Jerusalem) with 203 incidents, indicating a systematic escalation targeting these areas.

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