Israeli Forces, Settlers Kill Several Palestinians Including Two Children in Occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces and settlers, in a series of separate attacks, have killed several Palestinians, including two children, in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least two people were killed by Israeli occupiers' gunfire in the town of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, including a child, and that three others were wounded.

The ministry identified the two killed in al-Mughayyir as Aws Hamdi al-Naasan, 14, and Jihad Marzouq Abu Naim, 32.

In Jenin, in the northern West Bank, the ministry said Raja Fadel Baitawi, 49, died of wounds sustained from Israeli army gunfire during a previous raid on the city.

In the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil, Mohammed Majdi al-Jaabari, 16, was killed after being run over by a vehicle driven by an Israeli settler.

Local residents and witnesses said the Israeli driver struck the teenager while he was on a street in the city, killing him at the scene.

A series of violent clashes broke out in al-Mughayyir after Israeli settlers entered the outskirts of the town and opened fire on residents, killing two people and wounding others.

The village had been under an Israeli army siege since Sunday after an attack by Israeli settlers, which led to confrontations.

Violence by Israeli forces and settlers has escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, when Israel launched a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In March, Israeli settlers carried out 497 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank, killing nine people.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 1,154 Palestinians and wounded about 11,750.

Israeli military raids have also led to nearly 22,000 arrests across the occupied region since then.

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