Yemen will ‘return to war’ if US, Israel resume aggression against Iran: Ansarullah leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi says the Yemeni armed forces will return to fighting if a fragile ceasefire that halted 40 days of American-Israeli aggression against Iran expires without an agreement to permanently end the war.

In a speech on Tuesday, Houthi said Ansarullah will not be an impartial actor if aggression resumes against the Islamic Republic. “We are in confrontation with the Israeli enemy and its American partner. If the enemy returns to war, the path lying ahead for us will also be a return to war.”

He warned that even if the ceasefire is extended, it is unlikely to stop the aggression, noting that any truce provides only a respite in a continuous confrontation.

Houthi described the Zionist regime as the most dangerous enemy of the Muslim Ummah, dismissing Western talk of transforming West Asia as a deceptive attempt to justify aggression and dominate the region.

He censured those who blame Lebanon's resistance movement Hezbollah for responding to the Israeli aggression.

He said Hezbollah's recent retaliatory attacks on occupied territories came after 15 months of continuous Zionist attacks on Lebanon.

Houthi said Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in 2023 was "a response to Zionist crimes and tyranny over seven decades."

“The enemies work through deceptive slogans to mislead people and justify what they do against the Ummah.”

The enemies of the Ummah, Houthi said, want a situation where any criticism of the crimes of Israel is criminalized in the Arab and Islamic world.

Commenting on the illegal US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Houthi said the Zionists and their mouthpieces are trying to tarnish the image of free and independent groups standing against tyranny by labeling them as "a proxy for Iran."

“The Zionists themselves were the first to coin the term 'proxy for Iran' and have heavily focused on it in the context of deception and misinformation.”

He said the enemies seek to “gag any free voice that opposes American-Israeli hegemony and tyranny.”

Houthi said Israel, with American weapons and support, kills a Palestinian woman every half hour. "Where are human rights? Where are women's rights?" he asked.

He said the Zionists and their loyalists were seeking to instill despair and a defeatist spirit in the Ummah. He also said they try to distort and belittle the operations of the Resistance Axis.

The Ansarullah leader criticized media outlets aligned with the US and Israel for invariably exaggerating enemy actions while distorting any position that could revive hope.

"The Zionists, along with the Americans, the British and their hypocritical Arab agents, are working to make the Ummah accept the equation of permissible violation," he said.

Despite the great steadfastness in Gaza, Houthi said, certain forces within the Ummah deal with it by distorting the grand endeavor.

Houthi's remarks come amid a fragile ceasefire following 40 days of intense war against Iran.

The United States and Israel launched their illegal, unprovoked military campaign against Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and striking nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals and bridges.

Iran's armed forces responded with 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.

Yemen's Ansarullah movement has been a key part of the Axis of Resistance, launching missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets.

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