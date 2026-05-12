Ansarullah Warns US Will Bear Consequences After Trump Rejects Iran Peace Proposal

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior media official from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has warned that the United States must bear the consequences of rejecting Iran’s latest proposal to end the war, following negative remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Deputy Head of Ansarullah’s Media Office Nasruddin Amer wrote on X that “From the outset, it was clear from the American mobilization and intransigence that they would not accept the Iranian response, and therefore they bear the consequences, whatever their scale and form.”

Amer pointed out that Trump’s rejection of the Iranian response came directly after his contact with the “criminal” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Trump does not like the truth, and for this reason, he continuously receives defeats from Iran,” he said.

The Iranian counterproposal, delivered through Pakistani mediators, was passed to Washington on Sunday.

According to an IRIB report, the proposal insisted on full compensation for war damages and the lifting of all sanctions. It demanded the release of frozen Iranian assets and recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Trump reacted angrily to Tehran’s formal response to the American side, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

Trump also told Axios in an interview that he has discussed Iran’s response with Netanyahu.

Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that at this stage, negotiations will only focus on ending the war in the region, according to Press TV.

An informed source told Tasnim News Agency that Iran’s response “emphasizes the fundamental rights of the Iranian nation” and rejects Washington’s earlier plan, which Tehran viewed as an attempt to force capitulation to Trump’s excessive demands.

“Nobody in Iran writes a plan to please Trump. The negotiating team writes only for the rights of the Iranian nation. If Trump is unhappy with it, that is actually better,” the source said. “Trump simply does not like reality; that is why he keeps losing to Iran.”

...................

End/ 257