Jumblatt: Lebanon Has No Free Hand in Negotiations; Forced Disarmament of Hezbollah Could Lead to Civil War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jumblatt said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde that forcing the United States to compel Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon and adhere to a ceasefire is, under current circumstances, more like a fantasy than a practical option. He also emphasized that Hezbollah cannot be held solely responsible for the wars, as, according to him, Israel's goals and intentions remain unclear, and field developments show that Tel Aviv is pursuing a path of escalating tensions.

The former head of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party, accusing Israel of implementing a policy of systematic destruction in Lebanese villages, stated that this process is aimed at forcing residents to leave their homes—an approach which, according to him, resembles what happened in Gaza and is now being repeated in southern Lebanon. Jumblatt also warned that Israel's wars are being pursued within a framework beyond Lebanon, aimed at weakening the regional order, and added that Israel has completely destroyed about 60 villages in southern Lebanon and drawn a so-called "yellow line," the scope of which may extend to parts of Hauran and the Daraa province in Syria.

Jumblatt's remarks come as Israeli attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon continue, with residential and commercial areas still being targeted. These attacks, concurrent with the rising number of martyrs and wounded, have increased concerns about the expansion of the conflict and the further complication of Lebanon's political and security situation.

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