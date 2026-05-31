Trump's Threat Against Oman Was Quietly Overlooked in the Cabinet Meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The British newspaper The Independent, in a commentary on the recent U.S. cabinet meeting, wrote that the atmosphere of the session was more chaotic and theatrical than a decision-making meeting, and that Donald Trump's threatening remark about Oman, despite its weight, was quickly and without reaction passed over.

According to Holly Baxter, the author of this commentary, Trump was discussing topics such as Iran and foreign policy during the meeting when he suddenly shifted the discussion to construction projects in Washington, delving into lengthy details about materials, colors, and design. Baxter, writing with an ironic tone, describes how the meeting at one point resembled a scattered and incoherent conversation. In the midst of these remarks, the U.S. president made a strange comment about Oman which, according to the author, was "worryingly quickly" glossed over.

The Independent also pointed to parts of the meeting where Trump had a theatrical interaction with his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, joking about his love for war. Subsequently, according to the newspaper, Hegseth excitedly spoke of "power and destruction," and Trump eventually praised him with a short sentence. The author concludes that the main issue is not just the strangeness of this meeting, but that such scenes are gradually becoming normalized in the U.S. government.

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