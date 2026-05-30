Revelation of the Extensive Role of the UAE in the War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new report by the Wall Street Journal reveals that the United Arab Emirates played a far greater role in the recent war against Iran than previously thought, carrying out dozens of coordinated airstrikes alongside the United States and the Zionist regime. This report also unveils a deep rift among the Persian Gulf countries over how to confront Tehran.

According to the report, in early April, Saudi Arabia complained to the United States that the UAE's military operations risked provoking Iran into carrying out retaliatory attacks against the region's energy infrastructure—an action that could destabilize oil markets and raise global prices.

According to people familiar with these talks, as cited by the Wall Street Journal, Saudi officials asked Washington to pressure Abu Dhabi to scale back the scope of its attacks and instead prioritize diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, which were being pursued by several regional countries.

According to the report, these differing approaches appear to have strained relations among the Gulf Arab leaders. Gulf Arab officials told the Wall Street Journal that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has become disappointed and frustrated with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over Riyadh's refusal to participate in coordinated military operations against Iran.

According to the report, the UAE's attacks began in the first days of the war and continued even after the ceasefire was announced. The targets of these operations included Iran's strategic military and energy infrastructure, including positions on the islands of Qeshm and Abu Musa in the Strait of Hormuz, Bandar Abbas, the Lavan Island refinery, and the Asaluyeh petrochemical complex.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the UAE's attacks on Iranian infrastructure were coordinated with Washington and Tel Aviv, with the Zionist regime providing intelligence support for these operations. Some of these attacks specifically targeted Iran's energy facilities.

According to the report, following the attack on the Asaluyeh petrochemical complex, a sharp international reaction led the United States to pressure the Zionist regime to halt attacks on Iran's energy facilities, as concerns over the far-reaching economic consequences of the attack had greatly increased.

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