Atwan: Israel's Third Major Defeat in Lebanon Is on the Way

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul Bari Atwan, editor-in-chief of the pan-Arab newspaper Rai Al-Youm and a prominent Palestinian analyst, devoted the new editorial of this electronic newspaper to the recent developments in Lebanon, writing that the Zionist occupiers, with the support and green light of the United States and its president, Donald Trump, continue their aggressions against Lebanon.

He added that since last March 2, over 3,300 people have been martyred and more than 10,000 wounded in the brutal Zionist aggressions against Lebanon.

Abdul Bari Atwan added that on Thursday, despite America's theatrical guarantees, Zionist regime fighter jets attacked the Al-Shuwaiyat area in the southern suburbs near Beirut airport and bombed a residential building. This comes as Lebanese government officials claimed that the U.S. government, which arranged the normalization of relations talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington and held meetings at the Pentagon between Israeli and Lebanese military delegations to develop a joint military plan to disarm Hezbollah, would prevent Tel Aviv from bombing Beirut.

The Palestinian analyst emphasized that the question we now ask these Lebanese officials, as well as the U.S. government, is whether the southern suburbs of Beirut, which are being continuously targeted by airstrikes, are located in Stockholm or North Korea, and not in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and whether its residents are Native Americans and not Lebanese citizens.

Netanyahu's Admission of Inability to Counter Drones

The article further stated that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the occupying regime, who admitted his army and air defense's inability to detect and shoot down Hezbollah's suicide drones, said that he would expand the scope of this war in Lebanon against Hezbollah and that the war would not stop until this movement is destroyed.

The editor-in-chief of Rai Al-Youm continued that Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister of Netanyahu's fascist cabinet, went even further, threatening that for every drone fired by Hezbollah that kills or wounds an Israeli, he would destroy 100 buildings in Lebanon, especially in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israel Katz, the Zionist regime's Minister of War, also reacted to the killing and wounding of three Zionist soldiers in a Hezbollah drone attack, stating that Hezbollah would pay a heavy price for its attacks against Israel.

Abdul Bari Atwan asked another question: what are these Zionist soldiers doing in Lebanon in the first place to be targeted by Hezbollah attacks? Are they engaged in humanitarian work in southern Lebanon, or are they enjoying historical sites in the area, or walking on its beaches?

Israel's Third Defeat in Lebanon Is on the Way

The editorial further emphasized that Netanyahu and his associates, who have failed in their war to overthrow Iran's system, reshape the region, and implement the so-called "Greater Israel" project, are seeking to compensate for this defeat and other resulting defeats by intensifying brutal aggressions against Lebanon, but they cannot escape these defeats and will pay a heavy price.

Abdul Bari Atwan continued that if the Zionists have tried over the past 40 years to destroy Hezbollah and have failed twice—first in 2000, whose 26th anniversary was a few days ago, and then in the July 2006 war, which shattered the myth of the invincible Israeli army—then history will repeat itself, perhaps even more decisively than before.

The Resistance's Readiness for a Third Major Victory

This prominent Arab-language analyst emphasized that the Zionists will flee Lebanon for the third time, and the resistance is preparing to celebrate a third victory, which will be greater than the previous ones.

The Zionist regime, which prides itself on its espionage capabilities and carries out dramatic assassinations in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran to hide its failure to achieve a decisive victory on the six fronts where its forces are fighting, made a fatal miscalculation by underestimating Hezbollah's military capabilities.

According to the editorial, Hezbollah's highly advanced drones have become the Zionists' biggest nightmare, and here we are no longer talking about intense missile attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa, Acre, Safed, and Kiryat Shmona.

If the occupying regime, with U.S. support and the green light of Lebanese officials, has been unable to disarm Hezbollah, can it stop Iran's uranium enrichment, remove 460 kilograms of highly enriched uranium (over 60 percent), and forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz after three months of a failed war?

Israel Has Fallen into Lebanon's Deep Trap

The editor-in-chief of Rai Al-Youm emphasized that Israel has fallen into Lebanon's deep trap and is unable to continue the war and achieve victory, or to retreat to minimize casualties like the defeats of 2000 and the July 2006 war.

The Readiness of the Radwan Unit to Liberate Galilee and Advance to Tel Aviv

The reason is that this time, the resistance fighters will not stop at the Lebanese border and will not simply expel and defeat the enemy. The fighters of Hezbollah's Radwan Unit are ready to liberate Galilee and perhaps even advance to Tel Aviv, Haifa, and possibly Ashkelon and Dimona in the southern occupied Palestine.

The article concluded that Netanyahu's threat to expand the scope of the war could be a valuable gift for the Islamic Resistance Movement in Lebanon, expanding its popular base by bringing all Shia groups into the battle under its banner, along with most of the respected groups of Lebanon's Sunni, Druze, and Christian communities. Thus, the intensification of Israel's aggressions against Lebanon will mean more casualties for this regime, and time will clarify everything.

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