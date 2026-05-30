Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader: Iraq Is at a Crossroads Between National Sovereignty and Subordination to the American Will

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayyed Yasin al-Mousawi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad and a prominent professor of the Najaf seminary, emphasized that Iraq's political scene is facing a widening gap between the political class and the people—a gap observed both among the currents currently in power and among those seeking to attain it.

Stating that his critique of the country's political situation is not merely for the sake of criticism but stems from a concern to correct the structural and fundamental errors that have affected the future of the Iraqi government, he added, "Minor errors exist in all societies and systems, but the main danger lies in major and strategic mistakes related to the method of governing the country and the officials' perspective on governance."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi stated that a significant portion of the political class acts based on narrow partisan, personal, or familial views, and this very issue leads to decisions that are far from the public interest. He identified political narrow-mindedness and the inability to understand society's needs as among the most important factors behind the accumulated crises in the country, and called on officials to rebuild their connection with the people and attend to their real concerns.

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader, referring to successful leadership models, highlighted the experience of Imam Khomeini (r.a.), stating that the victory and continuity of the Islamic Revolution in Iran were not accidental but resulted from a deep understanding of Iranian society and its needs.

Citing a quote from Imam Khomeini (r.a.), he noted that the secret to his success, compared to some previous experiences, was his accurate knowledge of the Iranian people and his ability to respond to their ideals and values.

Ayatollah al-Mousawi added, "The leaders of the Islamic Revolution emphasized self-development, spiritual purification, and the greater jihad, inspired by the teachings of the Holy Qur'an and the words of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (a.s.). This very approach made them resistant to the allure of power and wealth."

He continued, "This method kept officials alongside the people, sharing in their joys and hardships—an issue that led to the strengthening of mutual trust between society and the government. That is why today, even after 90 days, the people remain in the streets, demanding retribution for the blood of the martyred leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei."

In contrast, the Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader described Iraq's post-2003 experience as witnessing a gradual decline in public trust in the political class, stating, "While the people expected to see figures close to them at the helm of the country's administration, the distance between officials and citizens increased day by day."

He attributed the cause of this gap to the tendency towards appearances, privileges, and distancing from the people's daily problems, warning that an increase in the number of guards, ceremonial convoys, and residence in palaces is not a sign of true power, but rather increases the psychological and social distance between rulers and the people.

Ayatollah al-Mousawi called on officials to fight their carnal desires and refrain from extravagance and wealth accumulation, stating, "Many of those in power today lived simple lives before, but power and wealth have changed their lifestyle."

He emphasized, "Maintaining popular support requires humility, engagement with society's demands, and avoiding a commercial view of the state and public interests."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader also criticized the ongoing electricity crisis in Iraq despite the enormous amounts spent in this sector, stating, "Despite the announcement of tens of billions of dollars spent on the electricity industry, no fundamental solution to this problem has been provided, and citizens, especially during the hot season, still struggle with frequent power outages."

He added, "The time has come for the government to move beyond promises and media statements towards practical and effective actions."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi also called for serious attention to other livelihood problems, including unemployment, rising prices, and weak healthcare services, warning that the continuation of these problems will challenge the country's social and economic stability.

In another part of his remarks, he addressed U.S. policies in the region, stating that the declared positions of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran have revealed clear contradictions between rhetoric and field realities.

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader believes that Washington has at times been forced to accept Iran's conditions in the negotiation process, but pressure from the Zionist regime has led America to adopt tougher approaches.

He also pointed to the continued aggressions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, particularly in the south and the Beqaa region, stating, "These attacks, accompanied by killing, displacement, and targeting of civilians, are aimed at demographic changes and driving residents from their land."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi emphasized, "The resistant nations will never surrender to pressure and will not accept the path of compromise and retreat."

He then addressed developments related to the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-Oman relations, stating, "America's pressure and threats against the Sultanate of Oman due to its proximity to the Islamic Republic of Iran reflect the nature of Washington's policies in imposing its will through political and economic pressures."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader noted, "The United States does not consider regional countries as equal partners, but rather seeks to consolidate their political and economic dependence."

He added, "The steadfastness of the Islamic Republic of Iran has allowed some regional countries, including a number of Gulf states, to find more room to adopt independent policies in their regional relations."

In conclusion, Ayatollah Sayyed Yasin al-Mousawi called on political currents and the Iraqi nation to adhere to the principles of national sovereignty and the country's dignity, emphasizing, "Iraq cannot simultaneously gather the will for independence and the will for dependence."

He stated, "Forming a powerful and just government requires an independent decision, genuine attention to the people's interests, and readiness to assume responsibility for the future, free from external pressures."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader concluded by recalling the traditions concerning the pivotal role of Iraq and its nation in the movement for global reform and justice, emphasizing the importance of this historical responsibility.

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