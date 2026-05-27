From Halal Food to Islamic Fashion; How China Became the New Giant of the Halal Market

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the global economic map, where consumption patterns are intertwined with religious requirements and beliefs, halal is no longer just a mark on food products but has become a strategic gateway for which emerging economic powers compete. Among them, China, by expanding its presence in Muslim-majority markets, has become a significant player in this arena.

The South China Morning Post examined the phenomenon of China's unexpected rise as one of the world's leading exporters of halal products, explaining that the country, relying on its massive production capacity, extensive logistics networks, and trade relations with Muslim countries, has become a key player in this global market.

The newspaper writes that although approximately 25 million Muslims live in China, the country's halal industry was previously mainly shaped to meet domestic market needs. However, the expansion of traditional and digital distribution channels, as well as increasing demand from young Muslims worldwide, has steered this industry towards exports.

Humphrey Ho, CEO of the consumer marketing firm Helios Worldwide, described this phenomenon as noteworthy, stating that a relatively small domestic market has been able to become a major exporter of halal products. This is while, unlike many Southeast Asian countries, China lacks a unified national law to regulate halal standards.

Export statistics show China's top position

According to data from DinarStandard cited in the report, in 2023, China topped the list of exporters to the 57 member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with exports valued at approximately $32.5 billion.

India followed with exports of $28.9 billion, and Brazil with $26.9 billion.

These exports include a wide range of goods, from food products and clothing to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and even media and entertainment products, all defined within the halal economy. Frost & Sullivan estimates the value of this market to be between $9.5 and $10.5 trillion by 2030.

Factors behind China's success in the halal market

The report attributes China's success in the halal market to the same factors that previously fueled its economic rise: massive production capacity, competitive prices, and advanced distribution networks covering Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian markets.

Analysts believe that China has strengthened vital halal trade routes by establishing specialized logistics hubs, developing cold chain infrastructure, and integrating halal product export opportunities within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce has played a significant role in expanding China's presence in target markets, and the country has capitalized on the rapid development of online shopping in Muslim countries.

Product diversity and changing the traditional image of the halal market

The report emphasizes that China's halal exports have greatly benefited from the country's supply chain advantages and are no longer limited to meat and traditional products.

Today, China's exported halal products also include ready meals, frozen products, health foods, dairy products, and various beverages.

Azmi Anis, certification manager at the American Halal Foundation, says some American companies have concluded that importing certain raw materials and halal products with valid certification from China is more cost-effective and efficient than sourcing them within the United States.

According to him, the foundation has so far certified nearly 500 Chinese companies and issued halal certificates.

Anis also emphasizes that halal products are typically associated with high quality, and many premium food manufacturers, and even restaurants, in China consider obtaining halal certification as a sign of adhering to stricter standards, more rigorous oversight, and increased customer trust.

The report also cites the Beijing-based marketing consultancy Goning, stating that the value of China's domestic halal food market will reach approximately $44.07 billion in 2025, with an annual growth rate exceeding 8 percent—a factor that further paves the way for increased exports.

Beyond food; expansion into the Islamic clothing market

China's expanding presence in the halal market is not limited to the food industry.

Data from DinarStandard shows that the Islamic clothing market has also become a rapidly growing sector, with demand for hijabs, abayas, and affordable Islamic attire increasing among Muslim consumers.

The challenge of credibility and global competition

Despite remarkable successes, the issue of credibility and trust remains one of the most significant challenges facing China in the halal market.

The newspaper quotes Zainab Al-Barunisi, a researcher at the University of Global Studies, as saying, "China's halal certification system still lacks the credibility and standing of certification systems in Southeast Asian countries and the Arab world."

In China, government bodies, in cooperation with Islamic associations and ethnic affairs offices at local and regional levels, are responsible for issuing these certificates, leading to differences in standards and criteria compared to international standards.

Al-Barunisi, who has researched China's efforts to expand its presence in Middle Eastern and North African markets, believes that this difference in standards is one of the most important obstacles to China's further growth in the halal market.

However, she emphasizes that if this trend continues, the global halal market will become more competitive and diverse, and its structure may undergo fundamental changes globally.

Redefining the rules of competition in the halal economy

The South China Morning Post report concludes that China's impact on the halal economy is not limited to increasing the volume of product supply; the country is also redefining the rules of competition in a rapidly growing market.

A market where adherence to religious requirements is intertwined with quality standards and global value chains—an issue that could determine how emerging economies interact with Islamic markets in the coming decade.

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