Velayati: The Concrete Guarantor of the Agreement's Survival is the Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Akbar Velayati, the Supreme Leader's Advisor for International Affairs, wrote in a message: "History bears witness that all the invaders who came with the ambition of domination—from Alexander to Genghis and Trump—have all been digested in the digestive system of Iran's rich civilization."

"'Being a nation' is a civilizational authenticity with deep roots, not a commodity that can be bought or rented with petrodollars."

"Iran's red line is clear; this time, papers and signatures are not guarantees. The 'concrete guarantor of the agreement's survival is the Strait of Hormuz.' Geography does not lie, and it is the final judge of a treaty written on paper."

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