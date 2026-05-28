Extensive Zionist Regime Attacks on the City of Tyre

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime's army announced today, Wednesday, that it has begun an airstrike on positions in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon. This attack came shortly after issuing an evacuation warning for residents of this city and its surrounding camps. Simultaneously, Zionist regime fighter jets targeted areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, and Hebrew media reported the fall of explosive drones in a military area in the northern occupied territories.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, these developments come as Hezbollah announced that it had engaged with Zionist regime military forces that had advanced beyond what is called the "Yellow Line." The Lebanese army also reported the martyrdom of one of its soldiers in a Zionist regime airstrike.

The Zionist regime's army claimed it is attacking positions affiliated with Hezbollah in the Tyre area. Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Zionist regime's army, wrote in a post on X: "An urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre and the surrounding camps and neighborhoods: you must immediately evacuate your homes according to the area specified on the map and move north of the Zahrani River."

In this message, Adraee listed the camps of Shabriha, Hamediya (Tyre), Jal al-Bahr, Zaqqouq al-Mafdi, al-Bass, al-Maashouq, Burj al-Shamali, Nabaa, al-Hawsh, al-Rashidiyya, and Ain Baal among the areas to be evacuated.

Third Evacuation Warning

This marks the third evacuation warning in Lebanon issued by the Zionist regime's army since this morning, Wednesday, the first day of Eid al-Adha. The first warning included the city of Nabatieh, and the second warning pertained to five villages in southern Lebanon.

Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of attacks this afternoon, Wednesday, on the towns of Kfarhouna and Aramta in southern Lebanon, as well as the area between al-Khuraibeh and Brital in the eastern Beqaa, which, according to reports, resulted in no casualties.

Attacks also targeted the areas of Halbata, the heights of Budai, the heights of Flawi, and the heights of Hermel in the eastern Beqaa of Lebanon, in addition to the town of Tafahata and the area between Malikh and al-Luwayzeh in southern Lebanon.

The Zionist regime's army stated in a statement that over the past 24 hours, it has targeted more than 150 Hezbollah targets in the areas of Tyre, Nabatieh, and the Beqaa Valley.

Downing of Explosive Drones

The Zionist regime's Broadcasting Authority reported that several explosive drones fired from Lebanon have crashed in a military area in the northern occupied territories.

The Zionist regime's army also announced in two separate statements that after detecting two drones launched from Lebanon, warning sirens sounded in the settlement of Shomera in the northern occupied territories. This was the second such warning issued that day.

In response, Hezbollah announced that it had engaged with Zionist regime army forces that had advanced into the town of Zoutar Sharqi, located outside what Israel calls the "Yellow Line." These clashes occur as the Zionist regime has threatened to expand its operations.

Hezbollah stated in a statement that its forces engaged at close range this morning, Wednesday, with Zionist regime forces in Zoutar Sharqi using light and medium weapons, forcing them to retreat. Following this, the Zionist regime launched heavy and widespread shelling in the area.

Hezbollah Drone Attacks

Hezbollah also announced that it had targeted a Merkava tank, a Nimr military vehicle, and a concentration of Zionist regime military forces in Zoutar Sharqi with suicide drones.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army announced that one of its soldiers was martyred in a Zionist regime airstrike near his place of duty in the Beqaa Valley, and his body has been recovered. The Lebanese army explained that the transfer of the body had been delayed since yesterday due to the security situation in the area.

Earlier this morning, Wednesday, two people were martyred and one other wounded in a Zionist regime airstrike on the Tyre area in southern Lebanon.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Zionist regime's army martyred 31 people, wounded at least 40 others, and destroyed dozens of homes in 152 attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon—attacks considered the most intense since the ceasefire began.

Since March 2, the Zionist regime has launched extensive attacks against Lebanon, which, according to official statistics, have so far resulted in 3,213 martyrs, 9,737 wounded, and over one million displaced.

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