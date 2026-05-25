Arbaeen 2026 Motto Chosen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters said the illuminating statement “Someone like me will not pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid” has been chosen as the slogan of this year’s Arbaeen.

Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian made the remark at the unveiling ceremony of the slogan of Arbaeen 2026, held Sunday at Iran’s Interior Ministry in Tehran.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Ahmadi, head of the Arbaeen Cultural Committee, and a group of domestic and foreign guests were also present at the ceremony.

Pourjamshidian said the Arbaeen slogan is the result of the joint efforts of the cultural groups of the Islamic world, adding that this slogan is the basis of our planning and interactions during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In his address, Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmadi referred to the method of selecting the Arbaeen slogan this year and said a letter was sent to various domestic and foreign figures and more than 200 suggested slogans were received before the slogan “Someone like me will not pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid” was selected.

He also said that with the approval of the Policy Council of the Leader’s Office, the International Arbaeen Award will be held, and the poster for the 12th edition of this award will be unveiled today.

He further noted that 300 dissertations on the theme of Arbaeen have been defended in universities and the same number are being compiled, and that the abstracts of these dissertations will be published in the form of a book.

In the final part of the ceremony, a poster of this year’s Arbaeen slogan, a poster of the 12th Arbaeen World Award, and four scientific works on the subject of Arbaeen were unveiled.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen falls on August 4.

Some 4 million Iranians took part in the 2025 Arbaeen procession in Iraq.

......................

End/ 257