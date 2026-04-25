Iraqi Scholar: Free People of World Stand with Islamic Republic; Resistance Front Fully United

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director of the Islamic and Cultural Center of Basra has declared that not only the Axis of Islamic Resistance but "all freedom-loving people of the world" stand firmly in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Front of Truth. The remarks were made during an international conference in Qom marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking at the Martyr Avini Hall in Qom, Hojatoleslam Sheikh Raad al-Bahili addressed a gathering of seminarians and university students from across the Islamic world. Al-Bahili framed the current global conflict as a clear-cut, existential battle between the forces of righteousness and the axis of evil led by the United States and the criminal Zionist regime.

"Today, the war between Iran and the global arrogance, headed by America and criminal Israel, is a war between Truth and Falsehood," Sheikh al-Bahili asserted. "On the side of Truth stand the defenders of freedom, justice, humanity, and dignity. On the opposing side stand the arrogant bullies, oppressors, murderers, and criminals."

Addressing the recent transition in the Islamic Republic's leadership following the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, Sheikh al-Bahili delivered a message of unwavering confidence to the foundations of the Revolution. He emphasized that the standard of the Islamic movement remains firmly in the grasp of a capable successor.

"Our message to the leaders of the Islamic Revolution is this: The flag that yesterday was in your hands is today in the hands of a leadership that is jurisprudent, courageous, popular, and endowed with deep insight and awareness," al-Bahili stated, noting the resilience of the Iranian establishment 50 days after the great loss.

Global Support and Regional Military Readiness:

The Basra-based scholar stressed that support for the Islamic Republic transcends sectarian and national boundaries. He noted that the Resistance Front across Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq remains at peak operational readiness, poised to deliver a "resounding and unforgettable lesson" should the enemies miscalculate or engage in military adventurism.

"The scene on the battlefield across the entire region is coordinated," al-Bahili explained. "The Axis of Islamic Resistance stands united and ready to confront the enemies."

He further warned adversaries against misinterpreting the martyrdom of the Leader as a sign of weakness. "The Islamic world has indeed lost an irreplaceable and influential figure, a brave and popular Leader. However, by the grace of Almighty God and the attention of Imam Mahdi (May Allah Hasten His Reappearance), this flag has been entrusted to a just and scholarly leadership. God willing, this flag will be delivered directly into the hands of the Imam of the Age."

Sheikh Raad al-Bahili concluded his address with a stark warning to Washington, Tel Aviv, and their regional proxies and mercenaries. "Let the enemies know that today the Axis of Islamic Resistance is the unwavering supporter of the Islamic Republic of Iran. All the free people of the world and the region stand behind the nation of Imam Mahdi. The Americans, the Zionists, and all their agents and hirelings must know: the ultimate outcome of a war against the Front of Truth is their own annihilation."

The conference also featured poetry recitations by international poets mourning the Arbaeen of the martyred Leader of the Revolution, culminating in a ceremony honoring their literary contributions to the Resistance narrative.

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