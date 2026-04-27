Iraqi Women Rally in Baghdad's Kadhimiya District, Declare Support for Iran Against US-Israeli War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi women took to the streets of Kadhimiya in Baghdad to declare their support for Iran and protest against the US-Israeli war of aggression.

They held a rally in Kadhimiya on Saturday to voice solidarity with Iran, chanting slogans against the United States and the Israeli regime, RT reported.

In this demonstration, they held Iranian flags and pictures of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

One of the women present at the protests said, “We came to the field to support the Islamic Republic and the Iranian resistance. We will not forget our brothers and sisters in Lebanon; those who gave everything they had, their lives, their property, their homes and their children. So we came here to declare our support and tell them that we are with you with all our hearts.”

The flags of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement are also seen in the video released of this rally.

......................

End/ 257