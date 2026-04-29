First Edition of Najaf Mus’haf to Be Unveiled

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first edition of the Mus’haf of Najaf will be unveiled on Wednesday, April 29, in a ceremony to be organized in the Iraqi holy city by the Atsan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine.

According to Al-Kafeel, a delegation from the Astan was briefed on the final preparations for the unveiling ceremony of the first edition of the Mus’haf of Najaf.

Sheikh Jawad al-Nasrawi, a member of the committee overseeing the printing of this Quran, said the ceremony is scheduled to be held in the hall of the Alawi Complex.

He added that the program will begin take place coinciding with the anniversary of the birth of Imam Reza (AS), with a recitation by one of the students of religious sciences, followed by a speech by Allamah Sayid Ahmad Al-Safi, the custodian of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS).

According to Al-Nasrawi, Sheikh Abdul Reza Al-Manavari, representing the committee supervising the calligraphy and printing of the Mus’haf, will also deliver a speech.

The recitation of poems on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), and the honoring of all the participants in this project will be among the other programs of the ceremony, he noted.

Most of the preparations for the celebration were the responsibility of a group of different departments of the Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine, including the Quranic Scientific Assembly, Public Relations and Media, the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department, the Al-Kafeel Coordination Center, the Center for Communications and Information Security, and the Department of Industries and Artistic Professions, he said.

Al-Nasrawi went on to say that the first printing of the the Mus’haf of Najaf was brought to the attention of the supreme religious authority of Iraq, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and its printing was carried out at the Dar al-Kafeel Printing and Publishing Center affiliated with the Astan.

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