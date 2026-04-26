Al-Abbas Shrine ready to support veterinary sector, cooperate in enhancing health security

ABNA24 - The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, confirmed the Holy Shrine's readiness to support the veterinary sector and cooperate in enhancing health security.

This came during His Eminence's reception of the Director General of the Veterinary Department, Dr. Muhammad Aziz Al-Miyahi, and his listening to an explanation about several obstacles facing the veterinary sector throughout Iraq.

Al-Miyahi proposed enhancing cooperation with the holy shrine in the field of supplying veterinary entities with products from the Khair Al-Joud Company for Modern Agriculture and Industry Technology, which is affiliated with the holy shrine, due to the efficiency of its products. He also suggested the holy shrine sponsor a series of educational seminars to raise public awareness about the risks of zoonotic diseases (transmissible between humans and animals) and how to prevent them.

His Eminence Sayed Al-Safi confirmed the readiness of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to provide the necessary support in these areas and to place its scientific and productive capabilities at the service of the public interest.

His Eminence explained that increasing health awareness and protecting society from epidemics is a collective responsibility that directly serves the Iraqi citizen and fortifies their health security.

For his part, Al-Miyahi said: "We had the honor of meeting His Eminence Al-Safi, the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, during which we discussed the reality of the veterinary sector in Iraq and transmissible diseases. His Eminence expressed great support for veterinary hospitals and relevant authorities," extending his gratitude for His Eminence's interest and support for the veterinary institution.



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