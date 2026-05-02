Boys of Islamic world celebrate birth anniv. of Imam Reza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Young boys from across the Islamic world gathered at Imam Reza Shrine, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, for a vibrant celebration marking the birth anniversary of Imam Reza.

A large group of boys from Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India took part in the special Abna al‑Reza program held under the auspices of the Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs at Imam Reza Shrine’s Dar al‑Rahma Portico. The event, adorned with images of the martyrs of the Resistance—led by the martyred Leader, Ayat. Seyyed Ali Khamenei—and the schoolgirls martyred in Minab tragedy, created an atmosphere of remembrance as participants offered flowers to honor their memory.

During the celebration, Arabic-speaking boys colored mural artworks themed on the birth anniversary of Imam Reza, a powerful Iran, and the martyrs of the Resistance. Through these activities, they became familiar with concepts such as pilgrimage, resistance, and national strength. The program also included writing devotional notes dedicated to Imam Reza, choral performances, and origami games designed for the young participants.

A statement by the boys of the Islamic world was read in Urdu, Arabic, and English. At the conclusion of the event, awards were granted to the best devotional writings, and a festive cultural gift package was distributed to all participants.

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