Astan Quds Razavi unveils Khotbeh Tawhidiyah attributed to Imam Reza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Astan Qods Razavi’s Central Library has unveiled handwritten manuscript of “Khotbeh Tawhidiyah” (Monotheistic Sermon) attributed to Imam Reza (AS) at the 287th edition of holy shrine's scientific and cultural Tuesdays event.

Persian translation of the work that had been transcribed by Abdollah ibn Mohammad Tabatabaei was unveiled. This work of art and wisdom is in a fine 14-line Naskh script on 35 pages.

The precious manuscript was donated to the Central Library by Mohammad Javad Alami in 1996. Due to its high value, the work has been published in facsimile form and is available to scholars and researchers.

Professor Mohammad Vafadar Moradi, a researcher and expert on manuscripts, says: “After the holy Quran, as well as Sahifeh Sajjadiyyeh and Nahj al-Balaghah, Imam Reza’s works are among the first ones attended to by scribes in copying centers”.

He continued: “When Imam Reza (AS) was betrayed by Ma’mun, he considered this a valuable opportunity and left precious manifestations of his knowledge. These manifestations can be examined in topics such as monotheism, prophethood, governance, and so on”.

Regarding how the virtues of the Eighth Imam have been transmitted throughout history, he said: “Writing traditions was one such method, the most famous of which is transcription of the luminous tradition of Selseleh al-Zahab in Neishabur”.

This prominent researcher added: “The debates of Imam Reza (AS) with followers of other religions were other pathways to acquiring his virtues”.

He added: “Independent books and treatises attributed to Imam Reza (AS) have been another source of acquiring these virtues. Among these works Sahifeh al-Reza (AS), Fiqh al-Razavi, and others can be named”.

Professor Vafadar also continued: "One can also mention treatises that Imam Reza (AS) wrote in response to Ma’mun such as Tebb al-Reza or Risaleh Zahabiyyeh and Khotbeh Tawhidiyah”.

Professor Vafadar stated: “Imam Reza (AS) presented Khotbeh Tawhidiyah with guidance derived from divine revelation and the holy Quran, but he also observed wisdom, logic, and reasoning in his words, because in that era, various schools of thought existed and many doubts were raised in the field of theology”.

Regarding sources of Khotbeh Tawhidiyah, he said: “Books of Oyoun al-Akhbar al-Reza (AS), Tawhid by Sheikh Mofid, Majalis by Sheikh Tusi are some sources of this work. Also, Mohammad ibn Yahya Alavi and Ghasem ibn Ayyub Alavi were among narrators of this work”.

Later in the program, this manuscript expert read parts of Khotbeh and explained theological arguments that Imam Reza (AS) had deliberately raised in this work. Discussions over issue of pairing (zawjiyyat) in creation was among these topics.

The unveiling ceremony was held on the eve of birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) and on the occasion of Karamat Ten-Day festivities; the event took place in the "Andisheh Hall" of the Central Library and attended by a group of managers, experts, and researchers from Astan Qods Razavi’s Organization of Libraries, Museums, and the Documents Center.

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